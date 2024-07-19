ISRG Earnings: Intuitive Surgical Q2 profit jumps on strong revenue growth

Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced operating results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit.

Second-quarter net profit, excluding one-off items, climbed to $1.78 per share from $1.42 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $526.9 million or $1.46 per share in Q2, compared to $420.8 million or $1.18 per share in the same period of the prior year.

The company reported net revenues of $2.0 billion for the June quarter, which is up 14% from the year-ago period. Worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 17% compared with the second quarter of 2023.

“Our business was healthy this quarter, and we are pleased by feedback on da Vinci 5 as well as the continued adoption of SP and Ion. We remain focused on delivering the goals we share with our customers, centered on improving patient outcomes,” said Gary Guthart, Intuitive’s CEO.

