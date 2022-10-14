Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Earnings: Citigroup (C) Q3 profit beats estimates; revenue up 6%
Banking behemoth Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on Friday said its third-quarter 2022 profit declined despite an increase in revenues. However, the numbers topped the market’s projections.
Third-quarter net profit declined to $3.5 billion or $1.63 per share from $4.6 billion or $2.15 per share last year but came in above the consensus forecast.
Meanwhile, total revenues moved up 6% annually to $18.5 billion and topped expectations, reflecting active customer engagement amid increased consumer and corporate confidence. Book value per share was $92.71.
Shares of Citigroup declined early Friday immediately after the announcement. The stock has dropped about 41% in the past twelve months.
