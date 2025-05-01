Earnings: CVS Health Q1 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates

Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported higher revenues and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2025. The results exceeded expectations.

March-quarter adjusted earnings rose sharply to $2.25 per share from $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter and beat estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $1.78 billion or $1.41 per share in Q1, compared to $1.11 billion or $0.88 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues increased to $94.6 billion in the first quarter from $88.4 billion in the same period last year, surpassing estimates. The company raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.00-6.20 from the earlier outlook of $5.75 to $6.00.

“As we aim to be the most trusted healthcare company in America, we are driving greater care, value, and service from our integrated, industry-leading businesses,” said CVS CEO David Joyner.

Prior Performance