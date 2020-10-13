Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Delta Air Lines slips to Q3 loss as revenues fall 76%
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported a loss for the third quarter as the company’s operations were affected by the COVID-related disruption. The stock suffered a big loss on Tuesday morning, soon after the announcement.
The aviation firm posted a loss of $3.30 per share, on an adjusted basis, in the third quarter, compared to earnings of $2.33 per share a year earlier. The reported net loss was $5.38 billion or $8.47 per share, which marked a deterioration from the prior-year period when the company recorded a profit of $1.5 million or $2.31 per share.
The bottom-line was hurt by a 76% fall in revenues to $3.1 billion, reflecting the sharp fall in passenger traffic that triggered widespread trip cancellations. The top-line matched the Street view, while earnings missed.
DAL shares fell 3.8% during Tuesday’s pre-market trading hours, immediately following the announcement, after closing the previous session lower.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Delta Air Lines’ Q3 earnings
