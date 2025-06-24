Earnings: Everything you need to know about FedEx’s Q4 2025 results

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) on Tuesday reported revenues of $22.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $22.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

The cargo giant’s earnings, on an adjusted basis, increased to $6.07 per share in Q4 from $5.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. Unadjusted net income was $1.65 billion or $6.88 per share, compared to $1.47 billion or $5.94 per share last year.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, FedEx expects revenue to be flat to up 2% year-over-year. The company expects Q1 earnings per share to be $2.90-3.50 and adjusted earnings to be between $3.40 per share and $4.00 per share.

The management said that In fiscal 2026, it will remain focused on advancing its network transformation while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital spending and returning capital to our stockholders. For FY26, it targets permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from the DRIVE and Network 2.0 transformation programs.

“We will continue to leverage the unique scale and flexibility of our global network to support our customers as the demand environment evolves. Looking ahead, I’m confident that our transformation initiatives, which are focused on integrating our networks and further reducing our cost-to-serve, will create meaningful long-term value,” said FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam

Prior Performance