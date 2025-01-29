Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Everything you need to know about IBM’s Q4 2024 report
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), a leading IT services and consulting company, on Wednesday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The tech giant reported revenues of $17.55 billion for the December quarter, compared to $17.38 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $3.92 per share in Q4, compared to $3.87 per share a year earlier.
On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $2.92 billion or $3.09 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $3.29 billion or $3.55 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Prior Performance
