Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings: KB Home (KBH) Q2 2024 profit rises despite lower revenues
Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on Tuesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in net income. Revenues were down 3%.
The company’s net income increased to $168.4 million or $2.15 per share in the second quarter from $164.4 million or $1.94 per share in the comparable period of 2023.
At $1.71 billion, Q2 revenues were down 3% year-over-year. The top line was negatively impacted by weak performance by the core Homebuilding segment.
“Buyers remained resilient in their desire for homeownership despite the volatility in mortgage interest rates. Our pace of monthly net orders per community was one of our highest second quarter levels in many years, which we believe reflected the compelling personalized choice that our Built to Order model offers to meet each buyer’s lifestyle and budget,” said Jeffrey Mezger, chief executive officer of KB Home.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
LandBridge Company gears up to raise $319 million in US IPO
LandBridge Company LLC, which is engaged in the acquisition of oil properties, is preparing to become a public entity by listing on the New York Stock Exchange through an initial
A look at the performance of Philip Morris’ (PM) smoke-free business
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) stayed red on Monday. The stock has gained 7% over the past three months. The company has been seeing its smoke-free business
Kroger (KR) to report Q1 earnings on Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Grocery chain The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is preparing to report financial results for the first three months of fiscal 2024, with market watchers forecasting a modest outcome. Betting on