KB Home (KBH) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported revenues of $2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 19% from the same period a year ago.

Net income rose 27% to $190.6 million and earnings per share grew 36% to $2.52 compared to last year.

Homes delivered increased 17% to 3,978 while average selling price rose 3% to $501,000.

Net orders increased 41% reaching 2,688 and ending backlog homes totaled 4,434.

For full-year 2025, the company expects housing revenues to range between $7.00-7.50 billion and average selling price to range between $488,000 and $498,000.

Prior performance