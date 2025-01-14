Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
KB Home (KBH) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported revenues of $2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 19% from the same period a year ago.
Net income rose 27% to $190.6 million and earnings per share grew 36% to $2.52 compared to last year.
Homes delivered increased 17% to 3,978 while average selling price rose 3% to $501,000.
Net orders increased 41% reaching 2,688 and ending backlog homes totaled 4,434.
For full-year 2025, the company expects housing revenues to range between $7.00-7.50 billion and average selling price to range between $488,000 and $498,000.
