Earnings: Highlights of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (TMO) Q1 2025 report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings.

First-quarter revenue was $10.4 billion, which is broadly unchanged from the comparable quarter of 2024. Weakness in the core Laboratory Products & Services segment offset revenue growth in the other division.

On an adjusted basis, Q1 earnings edged up to $5.15 per share from $5.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income, on a reported basis, increased to $1.51 billion or $3.98 per share in the March quarter from $1.33 billion or $3.46 per share a year earlier.