Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Earnings: Highlights of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (TMO) Q1 2025 report
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings.
First-quarter revenue was $10.4 billion, which is broadly unchanged from the comparable quarter of 2024. Weakness in the core Laboratory Products & Services segment offset revenue growth in the other division.
On an adjusted basis, Q1 earnings edged up to $5.15 per share from $5.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income, on a reported basis, increased to $1.51 billion or $3.98 per share in the March quarter from $1.33 billion or $3.46 per share a year earlier.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Philip Morris International (PM) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 5.8% year-over-year to $9.3 billion. Organic revenue growth was 10.2%. Net earnings attributable
General Dynamics (GD) Q1 2025 profit jumps; revenue up 14%
Aerospace company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported a sharp increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a double-digit growth in revenues. First-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to
Infographic: How Boeing (BA) performed in Q1 2025
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $19.5 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders amounted to $37 million,