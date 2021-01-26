Earnings: Microsoft (MSFT) stock gains as Q2 results beat estimates

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2021. The results also topped expectations and the software giant’s shares rose during the extended trading session.

At $43.1 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 17% from the comparable period of fiscal 2020 and above analysts’ forecast. Server products and cloud services revenue advanced 26%, with Azure growing 50%.

Net income came in at $15.5 billion or $2.03 per share in December-quarter, compared to $11.56 billion or $1.51 per share in the second quarter of 2020. The bottom-line also came in above estimates.

Microsoft’s shares gained on Tuesday evening as the strong results spurred a rally, after closing the regular session higher.