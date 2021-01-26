Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Microsoft (MSFT) stock gains as Q2 results beat estimates
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2021. The results also topped expectations and the software giant’s shares rose during the extended trading session.
At $43.1 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 17% from the comparable period of fiscal 2020 and above analysts’ forecast. Server products and cloud services revenue advanced 26%, with Azure growing 50%.
Net income came in at $15.5 billion or $2.03 per share in December-quarter, compared to $11.56 billion or $1.51 per share in the second quarter of 2020. The bottom-line also came in above estimates.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Microsoft’s Q2 report
Microsoft’s shares gained on Tuesday evening as the strong results spurred a rally, after closing the regular session higher.
Most Popular
Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2020 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues fell 67% year-over-year to $661 million, negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) slips to Q4 loss as revenues plunge
Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, as faltering passenger traffic and service disruptions continued to impact sales. The results, however,
AT&T reports a 2% drop in revenue in Q4
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $45.7 billion, down 2% year-over-year, but above the