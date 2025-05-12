Earnings Preview: Can Deere & Company (DE) return to growth in Q2 2025?

The Deere and Company (NYSE: DE) has faced a downturn in recent times, regularly reporting lower quarterly revenue and earnings, following a boom during the pandemic. For the agricultural and construction equipment maker, the de-escalation of the tariff-driven trade war is good news as prolonged tensions could lead to weaker demand and rising costs. As a dominant player in the American farming sector, the company looks well-positioned to sustain its competitive advantage and brand power over the long term.

Estimates

Deere’s second-quarter 2025 report is slated for release on May 15, before markets open. Analysts following the business are not very optimistic about the Q2 outcome — they expect a 21% fall in revenues to $10.79 billion. It is estimated that second-quarter earnings declined sharply to $5.64 per share from $8.53 per share in the same period of fiscal 2024.

The company’s stock has maintained positive momentum in recent sessions, approaching the record highs it reached in February. It has gained about 18% so far this year, consistently outperforming major stock indexes. Investors should consider the company’s lackluster financial performance before investing, though the stock’s resilience amid market headwinds reflects positive sentiment. The valuation appears to be high, given the decline in sales and profit in recent quarters.

Weak Outcome

In the first three months of fiscal 2025, Deere’s worldwide net sales and revenues decreased 30% annually to $8.50 billion. Sales declined across the main operating segments. The management said it expects the downtrend would extend into the remainder of the year. Net income nearly halved year-over-year to $869 million or $3.19 per share in Q1. For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net income to be in the range of $5.0 billion to 5.5 billion. Deere has a strong track record of regularly beating analysts’ estimates.

From Deere & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings call:

“We’re as focused as ever on our steadfast commitment to our customers, and we’ll continue prioritizing investments in the most value-added solutions for them. We’ll continue to expand our precision offerings across both product lines and geographies while ensuring we meet the basic needs of quality, uptime, and productivity for our customers. Our focus is solving our customers’ toughest problems so they can focus on what matters most, building critical infrastructure and growing the crops that feed, fuel, and clothe the world.”

Hurdles

Of late, farmers have been cautious in their spending on agricultural equipment due to inflation and economic uncertainties. That, combined with pricing pressure and falling equipment demand, remains the main challenge facing the company. On the positive side, Deere has often demonstrated the ability to protect its bottom line through effective cost management. In recent quarters, the financial services business performed well, a trend that is expected to continue.

On Monday, Deere’s stock traded higher in the early hours, though it pared a part of the previous session’s after-hours gains. The average stock price for the last 52 weeks is $419.99. The shares have gained more than 20% in the past twelve months.