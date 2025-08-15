Earnings Preview: What to look for when Intuit (INTU) reports Q4 2025 results

Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to publish its fourth-quarter results on August 21, capping a fiscal year marked by consistent performance and strong execution. Having integrated AI across its products, the company is now expanding its capabilities in that area, to enhance customer experience and scale its operations.

Estimates

The Mountain View-headquartered tech firm is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday, August 21, at 4:00 pm ET. In a recent statement, the management said it expects fourth-quarter revenues to grow in the 17-18% range. The guidance for Q4 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share is $0.84-$0.89 and $2.63-$2.68, respectively.

A couple of weeks ago, Intuit’s stock hit a record high before pulling back slightly in subsequent sessions. The shares are up 14% since the beginning of 2025 and well above their 52-week average price of $655.02. Given the stock’s resilient performance in recent years, it could bounce back ahead of next week’s earnings and potentially reach new highs.

On average, analysts following the business forecast adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share for the July quarter, vs. $1.99 per share in the prior-year period. Revenues are expected to be $3.75 billion in Q4, representing a 17.7% year-over-year increase. Interestingly, Intuit’s quarterly earnings have consistently beaten estimates for about three years.

Strong Q3

For the third quarter, Intuit reported revenues of $7.75 billion, compared to $6.74 billion in the corresponding quarter of FY24. The top line beat expectations. The top-line growth translated into a sharp increase in adjusted earnings per share to $11.65 per share in Q4 from $9.88 in the prior year, exceeding Wall Street’s estimates. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $10.02 per share for the third quarter, vs. $8.42 per share last year.

“Our goal is to solve challenges before they arise with predictive insights, take smart action on our customers’ behalf, and seamlessly connect them to AI-enabled human experts when needed with customers always in control. This includes AI agents specific to our mid-market offerings, doing the work for businesses and accountants, saving them time, delivering insights, and assisting with decisions to ultimately fuel their growth. We’re building these AI agents to help customers get paid faster, uncover new growth opportunities by reducing the tedious and repetitive task of running a business,” said Intuit’s CEO, Sasan Goodarzi, in the Q3 earnings call.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, the Intuit leadership forecasts a revenue growth of approximately 15%. Full-year net income per share is expected to be between $13.19 and $13.24. It is looking for adjusted earnings of $20.07-20.12 for FY25. Intuit’s AI strategy focuses on enhancing customer experience by enabling them to conduct tasks like tax filing and bookkeeping more efficiently.

Intuit’s stock has gained around 22% in the past six months, outperforming the broader market. On Friday, the stock traded higher throughout the session.