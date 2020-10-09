Earnings reports to watch for the week of Oct. 12

Despite uncertainties, investors kept hopes high on a COVID-related economic stimulus this week. Riding on the positive sentiments from last week, major US indexes made steady gains throughout the last five trading days. Meanwhile, higher oil prices provided a solid boost to petroleum stocks this week. Both ExxonMobil and Chevron registered 9% gains.

Six companies made their public debut this week. Sports streaming platform fuboTV was the most noted. The company uplisted from OTC market at a share price of $10 and the stock closed its first day at $10.58. The other IPOs were — Presidio Property Trust, Aziyo Biologics, Spruce Biosciences, Shattuck Labs, and Kronos Bio.

The Q4 earnings season kick starts next week, with major banks reporting quarterly financial results, starting Tuesday. Investors will be keenly watching how banks performed in a low interest environment. The quarterly results and market commentary from United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are also likely to move the markets in the upcoming days.

Key Earnings to Watch

Key Corporate Conferences to Watch

Key Investor Days to Watch

Key US Economic Events

Looking Back

The following are notable companies which have reported their earnings last week. In case if you have missed to catch up on their performance, click the respective links to skim through the transcripts to glean more insights.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

RPM International Inc. (RPM)

EXFO Inc. (EXFO)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI)

Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

