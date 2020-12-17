Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Infographic: Highlights of Rite Aid’s (RAD) Q3 2021 earnings report

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) reported a decline in third-quarter earnings, despite an increase in revenues, as margins were hurt by higher costs. The results, meanwhile, beat the consensus forecast.

Rite Aid Corporation Q3 2021 earnings infographic

The drugstore chain reported earnings from continuing operations of $0.40 per share for the third quarter, excluding special items, compared to $0.54 per share in the corresponding period of 2020. Unadjusted profit was $4.3 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $52.3 million or $0.98 per share a year earlier. Analysts were looking for a loss for the most recent quarter.

The bottom-line performance was affected by elevated expenses. Meanwhile, third-quarter revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $6.12 billion and came in above the estimates.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Rite Aid’s Q3 earnings

In the past twelve months, the company’s shares gained about 22%. They closed the last trading session lower but made strong gains soon after Thursday’s earnings report.

