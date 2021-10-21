Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

Key highlights from Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 2021 earnings results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Operating revenue increased 161% year-over-year to $4.7 billion.

The company reported a net income of $446 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.15 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net loss was $0.23 per share.

Both the top and bottom line numbers exceeded expectations.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, operating revenue is estimated to be down 15-25% from the same quarter in 2019.

