Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Earnings: Citigroup (C) reports net loss for Q4 2023; revenue drops
Banking behemoth Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on Friday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to profit last year. Revenues declined 3% during the three-month period.
The company reported a net loss of $1.84 billion or $1.16 per share for the December quarter, compared to a profit of $2.5 billion or $1.16 per share in the corresponding period of last year.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by charges related to special items. Excluding the charges, fourth-quarter net income would have been $0.84 per share. Total revenues decreased 3% annually to $17.44 billion.
“While the fourth quarter was very disappointing due to the impact of notable items, we made substantial progress simplifying Citi and executing our strategy in 2023,” said Citi’s CEO Jane Fraser.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
JPM Earnings: All you need to know about JPMorgan’s Q4 2023 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenue, on a reported basis, increased 12% year-over-year to $38.5 billion, but fell short of
WFC Infographic: Highlights of Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) on Friday reported higher revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues also exceeded Wall Street's expectations. At $20.48 billion, fourth-quarter
Key highlights from UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q4 2023 earnings results
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased to $94.4 billion from $82.8 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings attributable to