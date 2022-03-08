Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries

Earnings: Stitch Fix (SFIX) Q2 loss widens despite an increase in revenues

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), a leading provider of online personal styling services, Tuesday said its second-quarter net loss widened despite an increase in revenues. The bottom-line matched analysts’ expectations, while revenues beat.

Stitch Fix Q2 2022 earnings infographic

The San Francisco, California-based company had around 4.0 million active clients at the end of the second quarter. It reported a net loss of $30.9 million or $0.28 per share for the three-month period, which is wider than last year’s loss of $21.0 million or $0.20 per share. The latest number matched analysts’ forecasts.

Revenues moved up to $516.7 million in the January quarter from $504.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021. The top-line also beat the consensus estimate.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Stitch Fix’s Q2 earnings

Stitch Fix’s shares have lost 72% in the past six months. They closed Monday’s regular session higher but declined in the after-hours soon after the announcement.

Prior Performance

  • Stitch Fix Q3 2021 earnings infographic
  • Stitch Fix Q2 2021 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Bank of America (BAC) Stock

Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock

Citigroup (C) Stock

Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Proprietary products differentiate Moving iMage Technologies in the Industry: Co-founder Joe Delgado

More than two years after the coronavirus outbreak, the film industry in the U.S is recovering from one of the biggest setbacks in its history. Though widespread theatre closures led

Costco (COST) bets on strong customer loyalty to beat COVID blues

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) became a sought-after shopping destination during the lockdown as the warehouse behemoth's unique business model allowed customers to buy in bulk at affordable prices. Despite

Ford (F) has some exciting plans for its EV business, here are a few things to keep in mind

Shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) were down over 3% on Monday. The stock has dropped 22% year-to-date and 9% over the past one month. The company is ramping

Tags

apparelClothing

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top