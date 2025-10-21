Earnings Summary: 3M Company Q3 2025 adj. profit rises on higher revenues

3M Company (NYSE: MMM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial products and solutions, on Tuesday reported an increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- The company’s third-quarter sales increased 3.5% year-over-year to $ $6.5 billion; organic sales up 2.6% YoY
- At 22.2%, operating margin was up 130 bps; adjusted operating margin rose 170 basis points from last year to 24.7%
- Earnings, on a per-share basis, fell 38% year-over-year to $1.55; net income was $834 million in the September quarter, vs. $1.37 billion a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings increased 10% year-over-year to $6.52 billion
- Operating cash flow was $1.8 billion during the quarter; the adjusted free cash flow came in at $1.3 billion
- The management raised its full-year earnings per share guidance to range from $7.95 to $8.05 from the previous outlook of $7.75-$8.00
- Full-year adjusted operating income margin is expected to expand between 180 bps and 200 bps
- During the quarter, 3M returned $0.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Intel Q3 Preview: Can foundry bets and AI tailwinds drive a rebound?
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has reported muted results for the first half, as the chipmaker continues to navigate a challenging market environment. Despite the company actively executing its turnaround strategy,
What to expect when Starbucks (SBUX) reports its Q4 2025 earnings results
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) stayed red on Monday. The stock has dropped 8% in the past three months. The coffeehouse chain is scheduled to report its earnings results
IBM is gearing up to report Q3 earnings. Here’s what to expect
IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is preparing to report its third-quarter FY25 results next week. The IT services giant has evolved its AI strategy from a technology-centric approach to a more