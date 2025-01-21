Categories Earnings, Other Industries
Earnings Summary: 3M Company Q4 2024 adj. profit drops on flat revenue
3M Company (NYSE: MMM), a leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial products and solutions, reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Fourth-quarter sales remained broadly unchanged at $6.0 billion; adjusted organic sales increased 2.1% year-over-year
- Adjusted earnings from continuing operations decreased 2% annually to $1.68 per share during the three months
- On a reported basis, earnings from continuing operations were $1.33 per share in Q4, up 17% from last year
- Adjusted operating income margin was 19.7% in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points year-on-year
- During the quarter, the company returned $1.1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases
- Cash from operations was $1.8 billion in the December quarter; adjusted free cash flow came in at $1.3 billion
- In fiscal 2025, the management expects adjusted sales to grow in the range of 0.5 %to 1.5%, reflecting adjusted organic sales growth of 2-3%
- Full-year adjusted profit is expected to be between $7.60 per share and $7.90 per share
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Will American Express’ Q4 report impress the market?
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is expected to report higher revenue and profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Last year, the credit card giant delivered stable financial performance,
Constellation Brands (STZ): A look at the dark clouds and the silver lining
Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) stayed red on Friday. The stock has dropped 23% over the past three months. The beer giant faced several challenges during the third quarter
What to look for when Halliburton Company (HAL) reports Q4 2024 results?
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, January 22, at 6:45 am ET. The oilfield service provider is currently recovering from a rough patch, marked