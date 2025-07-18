Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Charles Schwab Corporation’s Q2 2025 results

Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) on Friday reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Net revenues grew 25% year-over-year to a record $5.9 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2025
- Net Income available to stockholders rose to $1.98 billion or $1.08 per share in Q2 from $1.21 billion or $0.66 per share last year
- Adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items, were $1.14 per share, up 56% from the prior-year quarter
- Core net new assets were $80.3 billion at the end of the quarter, up 31% year-over-year; total client assets reached a record $10.76 trillion
- New brokerage account openings rose 11% YoY to 1.1 million in Q2, helping active brokerage accounts reach 37.5 million
- During the quarter, managed investing solution net inflows grew 37% compared to the second quarter of FY24
- Net interest margin rose by 12 basis points QoQ to 2.65%, mainly reflecting a further reduction of higher cost liabilities and a rebound in securities lending activity
- In the June quarter, asset management and administration fees increased by 14% year-over-year to $1.6 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
American Express (AXP) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $17.9 billion, up 9% year-over-year, driven by increased Card
Netflix Q2 earnings jump on strong revenue growth; results beat estimates
Video streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported a sharp increase in revenue and profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers also beat analysts' estimates. The company's
Tesla Q2 Earnings Preview: Can energy gains offset EV demand Slump?
For Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), the new fiscal year has been quite challenging, with first-quarter sales falling to a three-year low amid production issues related to Model Y and increasing