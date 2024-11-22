Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Copart’s Q1 2025 financial results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a leading online vehicle auction company, has reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Total service revenues and vehicle sales increased 12% to $1.15 billion in Q1 from $1.02 billion last year
- Service revenue rose 15% annually during the October quarter, while Vehicle Sales revenues remained broadly unchanged
- Net income attributable to shareholders increased to $362.1 million or $0.37 per share in Q1 from $332.5 million or $0.34 per share a year earlier
- At $512.1 million, the gross profit for the first quarter was up 10% year-over-year
- The company reported a 3% growth in operating income to $406.4 million in Q1 from $395.4 million a year earlier
- At the end of the quarter, Copart had total assets of $8.87 billion
- The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $3.70 billion
