Earnings Summary: A snapshot of JD.Com’s (JD) Q3 2025 report

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), a leading e-commerce company based in China, on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter net revenues increaed around 15% year-over-year to RMB299.1 billion, or US$142.0 billion
- Net income attributable to shareholders declined to RMB5.3 billion,, or US$0.7 billion, from RMB11.7 billion in Q3 2024
- Third-quarter earnings were RMB3.39 per ADS, or US$0.48, compared to RMB7.73 per ADS in the prior-year quarter
- On an adjusted basis, Q3 earnings declined to RMB3.73 per ADS, or US$0.52, from RMB8.68 per ADS in the same period last year
- JD Retail posted net revenues of RMB250.6 billion, or US$35.2 billion, for the third quarter, up 1.4% year-over-year
- In Q3, adjusted EBITDA dropped to RMB2.5 billion, or US$0.3 billion, from RMB15.1 billion for the third quarter of 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 0.8% in Q3, compared to 5.8% for the comparable period last year
