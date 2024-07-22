Categories Earnings, Finance

Earnings Summary: A snapshot of KeyCorp’s Q2 2024 financial results

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), a provider of retail and commercial banking services, has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders decreased to $237 million in Q2 from $250 million in the prior year quarter
  • Second-quarter net interest income dropped to $899 million from $986 million in the year-ago quarter
  • Total revenue came in at $1.53 billion during the three months, compared to $1.60 billion last year
  • On a per-share basis, net profit was $0.25 per share in the June quarter, vs. $0.27 per share a year earlier
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $899 million in the second quarter, and the net interest margin was 2.04%
  • Average loans were $109.0 billion in the second quarter, a decrease of $11.7 billion from last year, reflective of the company’s planned balance sheet optimization efforts last year
  • Average deposits increased by $1.3 billion year-over-year to $144.2 billion during the three months

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

VZ Earnings: All you need to know about Verizon’s Q2 2024 earnings results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenue was $32.8 billion, up 0.6% from the same period last year. Consolidated net income

Important Takeaways from Netflix’s (NFLX) Q2 2024 report

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has expanded its subscriber base consistently in recent years, with growth accelerating after it launched a crackdown on password sharing a year ago. While delivering better-than-expected

American Express (AXP): Main takeaways from the Q2 2024 earnings report

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) dropped over 3% on Friday after the company delivered mixed results for the second quarter of 2024. Profits beat expectations while revenue came

Tags

Bankingfinancial services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top