Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Niu Technologies’ Q2 2025 report

Electric scooter maker Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) on Monday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
- The company’s second-quarter revenue was RMB1.26 billion, an increase of 33.5% from the prior-year period
- Niu reported net income of RMB5.9 million for the second quarter, vs. a loss of RMB 24.9 million in the year-ago period
- On an adjusted basis, Q2 net income was RMB 13.7 million, compared to a loss of RMB 19.5 million in Q2 2024
- Q2 gross margin increased to 20.1% from 17.0% in the corresponding quarter last year
- During the quarter, the company sold a total of 350,090 e-scooters, up 36.7% year over year
- The number of e-scooters sold in China increased 53.6% year-over-year to 318,719
- The company sold 31,371 e-scooters in international markets, down 35.5% year over year
- Revenue per e-scooter was RMB 3,587 in the June quarter, a decrease of 2.3% year-over-year
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Applied Materials expected to post strong Q3 results on AI demand
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), a market leader in materials engineering solutions for chipmaking, is preparing to report results for its third quarter this week. The market will be closely
What to expect when Home Depot (HD) reports Q2 2025 earnings results
Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stayed red on Monday. The stock has gained 4% in the past month. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report its earnings
Earnings Preview: What to expect when Deere & Company reports Q3 results
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), a leading manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, is scheduled to report its third-quarter results next week. Investors will be closely watching how the business