Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Ross Stores’ Q3 FY25 report

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST), which operates a chain of off-price apparel and home accessories stores, has reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Earnings per share increased to $1.58 in the October quarter from $1.48 per share in the same period of FY24
- Net income was $512 million in the third quarter, vs. $489 million in the prior-year quarter
- Sales for the third quarter increased 10% to $5.6 billion from $5.1 billion in the comparable period last year
- Third-quarter comparable store sales increased an impressive 7%, reflecting the strong demand environment
- During the quarter, Ross repurchased 1.7 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate price of $262 million
- The company expects its fourth-quarter comparable store sales to be up 3% to 4%, and earnings per share to be in the range of $1.77 to $1.85
- For the full fiscal year, the management expects comparable store sales to be up 3% to 4%; the guidance for FY25 earnings per share is $1.77-1.85
