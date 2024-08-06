Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Vulcan Materials Company’s Q2 report
Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), a leading supplier of construction aggregates and aggregates-based construction materials, announced results for the second quarter of 2024.
- Second-quarter revenues dropped to $2.01 billion from $2.11 billion in the corresponding period last year
- Net income came in at $308 million or $2.31 per share in Q2, compared to $308.6 million $2.31 per share a year earlier
- Second-quarter segment gross profit increased 6% to $529 million, and gross profit margin expanded by 120 basis points
- Aggregates shipments decreased 5% year-over-year, hurt by significant rainfall in many key markets
- SAG expense was $134 million in the June quarter, compared to $139 million in the prior year quarter
- Capital expenditures were $195 million in the second quarter and $298 million on a year-to-date basis
- For the full year, the company expects to spend between $625 and $675 million on maintenance and growth projects
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Uber Technologies Q2 profit more than doubles; revenue up 16%
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Tuesday reported a sharp increase in second-quarter profit. Revenues of the ride-sharing giant increased 16% during the three months. Net income attributable to the
Key metrics from Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Q2 2024 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.76 billion. Worldwide same-store sales were down 1%. Net income decreased
Key highlights from Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q2 2024 earnings results
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales and revenues were $16.7 billion, down 4% compared to the same period last year. Profit was $2.68