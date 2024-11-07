Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Q3 report
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading media and entertainment company, Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024.
- Third-quarter revenue totaled $9.6 billion, which represents a 4% decrease from the year-ago quarter
- On an ex-FX basis, Q3 revenue declined 3% year-over-year during the three months
- Studios revenues decreased 17% to $2.68 billion, while network revenue moved up 3% to $5 billion
- At $2.63 billion, direct-to-customer revenue was up 8% year-over-year
- Net income available to Warner Bros. Discovery was $135 million in the September quarter, vs. a loss of $417 million in Q3 2023
- Total adjusted EBITDA came in at $2.4 billion during the three months, which is down 19% year-over-year
- Cash provided by operating activities was $0.8 billion in Q3; free cash flow totaled $0.6 billion
- The company repaid/repurchased $0.9 billion of debt during Q3, ending the quarter with $3.5 billion of cash on hand
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) Q3 2024 revenue and profit decline YoY
Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting lower revenues and profit. Third-quarter revenue declined 2% annually to $5.70 billion. Revenues
Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $81 million for the third quarter of 2024, up 7.6% year-over-year. Net loss was $26.6 million, or $0.41 per share, compared
TTWO Earnings: All you need to know about Take-Two Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.35 billion. GAAP net loss was $365.5 million, or $2.08