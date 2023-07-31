Earnings Summary: All you need to know about DexCom’s Q2 report

Healthcare company DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) reported a double-digit increase in second-quarter earnings and also provided full-year guidance.
- Second-quarter revenue grew 25% year-over-year to $871.3 million, on a reported basis, and 26% on an organic basis
- U.S. revenue rose 21%; international revenue increased 38% on a reported basis and 40% on an organic basis
- Operating income increased sharply to $128.1 million in Q2 from $77.0 million in the prior-year quarter
- Q2 net income was $115.9 million or $0.28 per share, compared to $50.9 million or $0.12 per share in the same quarter of 2022
- As of June 30, Dexcom held $3.64 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
- For fiscal 2023, the management expects total revenue to be in the range of $3.500 billion to 3.550 billion, which represents a 20-22% growth
