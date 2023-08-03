Airbnb Q2 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Online accommodation booking company Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) will be reporting second-quarter results today at 4:05 PM ET.

Wall Street predicts an increase in the company’s June quarter earnings to $0.69 per share from $0.56 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts are looking for total revenues of $2.2 billion for the quarter, which would be up 4.5% from last year’s second quarter.

In the first quarter of 2023, Airbnb swung to a net profit of $117 million from a net loss of $19 million during the year-earlier period. The bottom line benefitted from a 20% increase in total revenue to about $1.82 billion. Nights and Experiences Booked rose to a record high of more than 120 million bookings in the quarter.