Earnings Summary: All you need to know about Regions Financial’s Q3 report

Financial services company Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) reported higher net income and flat revenues for the third quarter of 2023.
- Third-quarter net income rose sharply to $465 million or $0.49 per share from $404 million or $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Net interest income was $1.29 billion in Q3, up 2.3% from $1.26 billion reported in the year-ago quarter
- Third-quarter net interest margin rose to $3.73% from 3.53% in the same period of 2022
- Total revenue was broadly unchanged year-over-year at $1.86 billion in the September quarter
- Total deposits declined 7.6% annually to $125.2 billion during the three-month period; loans rose 4.3% to $98.8 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
American Express (AXP) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues net of interest expense increased 13% year-over-year to $15.38 billion. Net income rose 30% to $2.45 billion
ISRG Earnings: Intuitive Surgical Q3 2023 revenues and earnings increase
Medical device company Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) announced operating results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and adjusted profit. Third-quarter net profit, excluding one-off items, increased
United Airlines sees weak Q4 amid cost pressure, flight cancellations
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results this week, but the company’s stock sunk as investors responded negatively to the management’s cautious guidance. So far, 2023 has