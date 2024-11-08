Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Baxter International reports higher sales for Q3 2024
Medical device maker Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a modest increase in sales from continuing operations.
- Sales from continuing operations were $2.70 billion in the September quarter, up 4% on both reported and constant currency basis
- Third-quarter worldwide sales were $3.85 billion, which includes continuing operations sales of $2.70 billion and discontinued operations sales of $1.15 billion
- Total Baxter earnings per share were $0.27 in Q3 on a reported basis; adjusted earnings came in at $0.80 per share
- Q3 net income attributable to the company was $140 million, compared to $2.51 billion in the prior year quarter
- On an adjusted basis, third-quarter earnings edged down to $0.80 per share from $0.82 per share last year
