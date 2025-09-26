Earnings Summary: Blackberry swings to profit in Q2 2026

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), a Canada-based provider of software and services for endpoint management, has announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.
- Second-quarter revenues increased to $129.6 million from $126.2 million in the same period of fiscal 2025
- QNX segment revenue rose 15% year-over-year to $63.1 million; QNX adjusted gross margin was flat YoY at 83%
- Secure Communications revenue dropped 10% to $59.9 million; Secure Communications’ adj. gross margin was up 5 p.p
- Licensing revenue increased 32% annually to $6.6 million in the August quarter
- The company reported net income of $13.3 million for the quarter, vs. a loss of $19.7 million in the prior-year quarter
- On a per-share basis, Q2 loss was $0.03, compared to a profit of $0.02 per share a year earlier
- During the quarter, Blackberry returned $20 million to shareholders as part of its share buyback program
- Total company adjusted EBITDA was $25.9 million, or 20% of revenue
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Costco (COST) reports higher Q4 sales and earnings; EPS beats estimates
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on Thursday reported an increase in sales and net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Earnings also exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The Issaquah,
CarMax (KMX) stock falls after tariff-fueled early buying drags down Q2 sales
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported disappointing results for the second quarter of FY26, triggering a stock selloff on Thursday following the announcement. Sales and profit declined YoY and missed Wall
Main takeaways from Accenture’s (ACN) Q4 2025 earnings report
Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) dropped over 1% on Thursday, despite the company delivering better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The top and bottom line numbers saw