Earnings Summary: Cintas (CTAS) reports higher revenue and profit for Q2 2025

Uniform rental company Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) has reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025.

  • Second-quarter revenue increased 7.8% to $2.56 billion from $2.38 billion in Q2 2024; organic revenue grew 7.1% year-over-year
  • Gross margin for Q2 2025 was 49.8%, compared to 48% in the prior-year period
  • Second-quarter operating income rose 18.4% annually to $591.4 million from $499.7 million in the prior-year period
  • The company reported a net income of $448.5 million for Q2, up 19.7% from last year’s profit of $374.6 million
  • On a per-share basis, Q2 net income advanced to $1.09 from $0.90 in the same period last year
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $908.1 million at the end of the quarter, vs. $729.6 million a year earlier

