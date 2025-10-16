Earnings Summary: Citizens Financial Group reports Q3 2025 results

Financial services company Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) reported an increase in revenues and underlying earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter revenues were $2.12 billion, up from $1.90 billion reported in the prior-year quarter
- Underlying earnings rose to $1.05 per share in the September quarter from $0.79 per share in Q3 2024
- Q3 net income was $494 million or $1.05 per share, vs. $382 million or $0.77 per share a year earlier
- Net charge-offs were 46 bps in Q3, down 2 bps QoQ, with continuing favorable credit trends
- Period-end loans and leases were $140.9 billion, vs. $141.6 billion in the prior-year period
- Period-end deposits rose to $180.0 billion from $175.2 billion in the same period last year
- Return on Tangible Common Equity rose to 11.7% in Q3 from $9.5% in Q3 2024
- The efficiency ratio came in at 63% in the September quarter, vs. 65.6% in the prior-year quarter
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Tesla Q3 Earnings Preview: Demand woes, rising competition dim outlook
After a turbulent stretch marked by margin compression and muted delivery growth, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is showing signs of a turnaround, with sales rebounding in the latest quarter. The
AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q3 2025 earnings results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $18.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year, driven mainly by increased Card
What to look for when American Airlines (AAL) reports Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 5% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 32% year-to-date. The airline is scheduled to report its earnings results for the third