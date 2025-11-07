Earnings Summary: Constellation Energy reports Q3 2025 results

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG), a leading clean energy company, on Friday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Q3 earnings, on a reported basis, decreased to $2.97 per share from $3.82 per share in the third quarter of 2024
- On an adjusted basis, operating earnings for the quarter increased to $3.04 per share from $2.74 per share last year
- In the September quarter, operating revenue remained broadly unchanged at $6.57 billion
- Net income attributable to shareholders was $930 million in Q3, vs. $1.20 billion in the prior-year period
- Total operating expenses rose to $5.48 billion in Q3 from $5.09 billion a year earlier
- The company narrowed its full-year 2025 adjusted operating earnings guidance range to $9.05-9.45 per share
- During the quarter, the Conowingo Dam received a water quality certification, clearing the way for its re-licensing and continued operation of the dam’s hydroelectric facility
