Earnings Summary: DexCom reports preliminary Q4 2024 results

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an 8% increase in revenues. The healthcare technology company also provided guidance for fiscal 2025.
- As per estimates, in the final three months of fiscal 2024, the company’s revenues rose 8% year-over-year to around $1.113 billion
- US revenue is expected to be around $803 million, representing a 4% annual growth; the estimated International revenue is about $310 million, up 17%
- For fiscal 2025, the management anticipates revenues of $4.60 billion, which reflects an estimated 14% growth from last year
- The top line is expected to benefit from sensor volume growth driven by increasing CGM access and awareness for people with diabetes, the continued rollout of Stelo, further international expansion, and overall market dynamics
- Adjusted gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 64% to 65% in FY25; the guidance for full-year adjusted operating margin is approximately 21%
- Dexcom is scheduled to report its final audited fourth-quarter and fiscal 2024 results on February 13, 2025, after the closing bell
