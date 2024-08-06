Earnings Summary: Duke Energy reports higher revenue and adj. profit for Q2

Energy holding company Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024.
- Reported earnings were $1.13 per share in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $0.32 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, June-quarter earnings increased to $1.18 per share from $0.91 per share in Q2 2023
- At $7.17 billion, second-quarter operating revenue was up 9% year-over-year
- Q2 net income was $886 million, compared to a loss of $234 million in the corresponding quarter last year
- The company reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $5.85 per share to $6.10 per share
- It continues to expect long-term adjusted EPS growth rate to be between 5% and 7% through 2028, off the 2024 midpoint of $5.98
