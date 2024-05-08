Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Emerson Electric (EMR) reports Q2 2024 financial results
Software company Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) on Wednesday reported higher net sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024.
- Second-quarter net sales increased 17% annually to $4.38 billion from $3.76 billion last year; underlying sales were up 8%
- Earnings, on a reported basis, decreased 5% from last year to $0.87 per share in the March quarter
- Q2 adjusted profit was $1.36 per share, which is up 25% from $1.09 per share reported in the prior-year quarter
- The company said it expects net sales to grow between 11% and 12.5% in the third quarter of 2024
- For the full fiscal year, it expects net sales to increase in the range of 15% to 16%
- Full-year profit, including special items, is expected to be in the range of $2.98 per share to $3.08 per share
- The guidance for fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share is $5.40-$5.50
