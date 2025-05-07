Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings Summary: Emerson Electric Q2 adj. profit rises on higher revenues
Industrial technology company Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) on Wednesday reported an increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025.
- Second-quarter net sales rose 1% to $4.43 billion from $4.38 billion in the year-ago quarter; underlying sales were up 2%
- Earnings, on a reported basis, decreased to $0.86 per share in Q2 from $0.95 per share last year
- Adjusted earnings increased 9% to $1.48 per share in Q2 from $1.36 per share in the prior-year quarter
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales to increase approximately 4%, with underlying sales growth of 4%
- Full-year profit, including special items, is expected to be in the range of $4.05 per share to $4.20 per share
- The guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share is $5.90-$6.05
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 4Q25 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.89 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 7% from the same period a year ago. Net income was $254
UBER Infographic: Uber Technologies reports 14% growth in Q1 revenues
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) reported a double-digit increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2025. The ride-hailing company reported net income for Q1, compared to a loss last
DIS Earnings: All you need to know about Walt Disney’s Q2 2025 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $23.6 billion. Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company was