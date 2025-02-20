Earnings Summary: EPAM Systems reports higher Q4 revenue and profit

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation and product engineering company, on Thursday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Revenues increased 7.9% year-over-year to $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter. On an organic constant currency basis, revenues grew 1% compared to Q4 2023
- Net income from operations was $136.5 million in the December quarter, an increase of 11.4% from last year
- Q4 adjusted income from operations grew 4% annually to $208.2 million
- On a per-share basis, reported earnings moved up 8.4% year-over-year to $1.80 during the three months
- Adjusted earnings per share were $2.84, an increase of 3.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
- During the quarter, EPAM completed the acquisition of NEORIS, creating a competitive offering for clients across Latin America and in Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 10.0% to 14.0%
