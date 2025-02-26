Earnings Summary: Everything you need to know about NRG Energy’s Q4 2024 report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) announced operating results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted profit.
- December-quarter revenues increased to $6.86 billion from $6.77 billion in the corresponding period of 2023
- Net income available to the company’s stockholders was $627 million or $3.01 per share in Q4, compared to $466 million or $2.05 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, earnings increased to $1.52 per share in Q4 from $1.11 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to $902 million in the fourth quarter from $861 million a year earlier
- The management reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance ranges for adjusted EPS in the range of $6.75 to $7.75
- It continues to expect Free Cash Flow Before Growth to be between $1.975 billion and $2.225 billion in FY25
