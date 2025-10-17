Earnings Summary: Everything you need to know about Schlumberger’s Q3 report

Energy infrastructure company Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) on Friday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a YoY decline in revenues
- September-quarter revenue decreased 3% from last year to $8.93 billion
- Net income attributable to the company fell 38% annually to $739 million in the third quarter of 2025
- On a per-share basis, net income was $0.50 in the third quarter, which is down 40% from the prior-year quarter
- Excluding charges and credits, earnings per share declined 22% year-over-year to $0.69 during the three months
- Adjusted EBITDA was $2.06 billion in Q3, down 12% year-on-year; Cash flow from operations was $1.68 billion
- In Q3, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share, payable on January 08, 2026
- During the quarter, the company signed an agreement to purchase Resman Energy Technology, a provider of wireless reservoir surveillance solutions
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q3 2025 earnings results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $18.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year, driven mainly by increased Card
What to look for when American Airlines (AAL) reports Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 5% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 32% year-to-date. The airline is scheduled to report its earnings results for the third
Earnings: A snapshot of Charles Schwab Corporation’s Q3 2025 results
Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Total revenues increased 27% year-over-year