Categories Earnings, Finance

Earnings Summary: FactSet reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and adjusted profit

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), a leading provider of data analytics services, reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025.

  • The company reported revenues of $568.7 million for the November quarter, up 4.9% from the prior year period
  • Organic annual subscription value rose 4.5% annually to $2.26 billion in the first quarter
  • Operating margin dropped by 120 bps to 33.6%; adjusted operating margin came in at 37.6%, unchanged from the prior year
  • Q1 earnings, on an adjusted basis, increased 6.1% annually to $4.37 per share; unadjusted EPS rose 1.3% to $3.89
  • For fiscal 2025, the company expects organic annual subscription value to grow in the range of $90 million to $140 million
  • Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion
  • The management is looking for adjusted operating margin in the range of 36% – 37% for FY25
  • Adjusted net income is expected to be between $16.80 per share and $17.40 per share in fiscal 2025

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

FDX Earnings: FedEx Q2 2025 adjusted profit increases; revenue dips

Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), which completed an organizational restructuring recently, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Second-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, were $4.05 per share,

Accenture (ACN) gains on strong Q1 performance and raised full-year outlook

Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) gained over 7% on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter of 2025 and raised its outlook for the full

KMX Earnings: CarMax Q3 2025 profit jumps; revenue up 1%

Used car retailer CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported a sharp increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2025 when the company's sales rose modestly. Total net sales and

Tags

Data analyticsfinancial services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top