Earnings Summary: FactSet reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and adjusted profit

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS), a leading provider of data analytics services, reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025.
- The company reported revenues of $568.7 million for the November quarter, up 4.9% from the prior year period
- Organic annual subscription value rose 4.5% annually to $2.26 billion in the first quarter
- Operating margin dropped by 120 bps to 33.6%; adjusted operating margin came in at 37.6%, unchanged from the prior year
- Q1 earnings, on an adjusted basis, increased 6.1% annually to $4.37 per share; unadjusted EPS rose 1.3% to $3.89
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects organic annual subscription value to grow in the range of $90 million to $140 million
- Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion
- The management is looking for adjusted operating margin in the range of 36% – 37% for FY25
- Adjusted net income is expected to be between $16.80 per share and $17.40 per share in fiscal 2025
