Earnings Summary: Freeport-McMoRan reports increase in Q3 2024 revenue
Mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues.
- Net income attributable to common stock totaled $526 million or $0.36 per share in Q3, vs. $454 million or $0.31 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.38 per share in the September quarter, vs. $0.39 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Consolidated production totaled 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 456,000 ounces of gold, and 20 million pounds of molybdenum in Q3
- Total sales were 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 558,000 ounces of gold, and 19 million pounds of molybdenum
- Third-quarter revenues increased to $6.79 billion from $5.82 billion in the same period of 2023
- Operating cash flow was $1.9 billion in the third quarter, vs. $1.24 billion a year earlier
