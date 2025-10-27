Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: HCA Healthcare Q3 adj. profit jumps on strong revenue growth
Health services behemoth HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Third-quarter revenues increased 9.6% year-over-year $19.16 billion
- Net income attributable to the company was $1.64 billion in Q3, up 29.4% from the prior-year quarter
- On a per-share basis, Q3 earnings jumped 42.6% annually to $6.96; adjusted earnings per share climbed 42% to $6.96
- Same facility admissions increased 2.1%, and same facility equivalent admissions moved up 2.4 YoY in Q3
- At $3.87 billion, third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was up 18.5% from the corresponding quarter last year
- Cash flow from operating activities was $4.42 billion in Q3, vs. $3.52 billion in Q3 2024
- The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share, payable on December 29, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2025
- The management said it expects fiscal 2025 revenue to be in the range of $75.0 billion to $76.5 billion
- It is looking for full-year earnings per share in the range of $27.0 to $28.0
