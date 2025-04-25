Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: HCA Healthcare reports higher Q1 2025 revenue and profit
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) on Friday reported an increase in revenues and net income for the first quarter of 2025. The hospital chain also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance.
- First-quarter revenues totaled $18.32 billion, compared to $17.34 billion in the same period last year
- Net income attributable to the company was $1.61 billion or $6.45 per share in Q1, vs. $1.59 billion or $5.93 per share a year earlier
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.73 billion in the March quarter from $3.53 billion in Q1 2024
- The company ended the quarter with operating cash flows of $1.65 billion, vs. $2.47 billion in the prior-year quarter
- Same-facility admissions increased 2.6% year-over-year, and same-facility equivalent admissions rose by 2.8% in Q1
- During the first quarter, HCA repurchased 7.76 million shares of its common stock for $2.5 billion
- The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share, to be paid on June 30 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025
- The management continues to expect FY25 revenues to be in the range of $72.80 billion to $75.80 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AbbVie Q1 2025 adjusted earnings increase on 8% revenue growth; beat estimates
Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) announced first-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings. The company reported worldwide net revenues of $13.3 billion for the
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 3.1% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales growth was 1.4%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company rose
Meta Platforms (META) set to report Q1 earnings. Here’s what to expect
After integrating artificial intelligence into its products, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is investing heavily in the metaverse project. Yet, the tech giant has maintained healthy cash flows and consistently