Earnings Summary: Highlights of BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2024 results

Department store chain BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a 3% increase in net sales.
- Adjusted earnings, on a per-share basis, rose 18% year-over-year to $1.18 in Q3; reported earnings per share was $1.17, up 21%
- Third-quarter net income advanced to $155.7 million from $130.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter
- Net sales increased 3% annually to $4.98 billion in the October quarter
- Comparable club sales increased by 1.5% year-over-year in the third quarter
- Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 3.8%, aided by strong traffic and unit growth
- Digitally enabled comparable sales growth was 30% year-over-year in Q3; membership fee income rose 8.4% to $115.0 million
- During the quarter, merchandise gross margin rate increased by 20 basis points year-over-year
- The company opened three new clubs and four new gas stations during the three months
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Intensity Therapeutics is establishing a new field of localized cancer reduction: CEO
Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTS) is a clinical biotechnology company engaged in the discovery development, and commercialization of first-in-class cancer drugs that attenuate tumors with minimal side effects while training
INTU Earnings: Intuit Q1 2025 adj. profit rises on higher revenues
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Thursday announced results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a modest increase in adjusted earnings. The Mountain View-headquartered company’s first-quarter revenue came
Riding the AI wave, Nvidia looks set to stay on the high-growth path
After delivering strong results for the third quarter, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) this week said the launch of its new-generation Blackwell chip is on track. The company is thriving on