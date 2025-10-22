Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Highlights of Boston Scientific’s Q3 2025 results
Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) on Wednesday reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The company also issued guidance for Q4 and fiscal 2025.
- The company reported net sales of $5.065 billion for Q3, an increase of 20.3% from the year-ago quarter
- Q3 sales grew 19.4% year-over-year on an operational basis; and 15.3% on an organic basis
- Net income attributable to stockholders was $0.51 per share in Q3, vs. $0.32 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.75 from $0.63 per share in the comparable quarter of FY24
- For the fourth quarter of FY25, the company estimates net sales growth in the range of 14.5% to 16.5%
- On an organic basis, Q4 sales are expected to grow between 11% and 13%
- The guidance for unadjusted Q4 EPS is $0.48-$0.52, and the adjusted EPS outlook is $0.77-$0.79
- For fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales growth to be around 20%, on a reported basis
- It is looking for full-year earnings of $1.97-2.01 per share on a reported basis, and $3.02-3.04 per share on an adjusted basis
