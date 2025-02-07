Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q4 2024 results

Financial services company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE: CBOE) on Friday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Q4 earnings, on an adjusted basis, increased to $2.10 per share from $2.06 per share in the prior-year quarter
- On an adjusted basis, net income decreased to $195.6 million or $1.86 per share in the December quarter from $210.8 million or $1.98 per share in the year-ago quarter
- Fourth-quarter net revenue increased 5% annually to $524.5 million, aided by increases in cash and spot markets, Data Vantage, and derivatives markets net revenue
- For fiscal 2025, the management expects organic net revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range
- Adjusted operating expenses in 2025 are expected to be in the range of $837 to $852 million
- Organic net revenue growth from Data Vantage is expected to be in the mid to high single-digit range in FY25
