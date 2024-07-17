Earnings Summary: Highlights of Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2024 results

Financial services company Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) on Wednesday reported earnings for the second quarter of 2024.
- Second-quarter underlying net income decreased to $408 million from $531 million in the year-ago quarter
- On a per-share basis, underlying earnings were $0.82 in Q2, compared to $1.04 in the same period of 2023
- Net income attributable to shareholders was $357 million in the June quarter, vs. $444 million a year earlier
- The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 6% decrease in revenues to $1.96 billion
- Citizens declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on August 14 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024
- Net interest income decreased 11% year-over-year to $1.41 billion during the three months
- Total non-interest income was $553 million in Q2, compared to $506 million last year
